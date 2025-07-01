Israel has killed 1,000 Palestinians in occupied West Bank since October 2023

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has escalated its violence in the occupied West Bank, killing at least 1,000 Palestinians.

As the world was distracted by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 56,331 people and uprooted nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, Israel ramped up its violent raids on the West Bank, as well as its silence as Israeli settlers attack and kill Palestinian villagers.

The most recent casualty was Samer Bassam al-Zagharneh, a young man who was shot by Israeli soldiers on July 1.