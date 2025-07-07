Israeli forces arrest Al Mayadeen bureau chief in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces arrested Nasser al-Lahham, director of Al Mayadeen’s office in occupied Palestine, on Monday, during a pre-dawn raid on his home in Beit Lahm, southern West Bank.

Local sources reported that the arrest was accompanied by deliberate acts of vandalism, as soldiers stormed al-Lahham’s residence, smashing furniture and seizing personal mobile phones belonging to him and his family.

The same sources informed Al Mayadeen that the internal Israeli security service, Shin Bet, is directly responsible for the arrest of al-Lahham in the occupied West Bank.

According to the sources, Shin Bet officers specifically targeted al-Lahham’s broadcasting studio during the raid and actively searched for electronic equipment and media devices linked to his journalistic work.

In a related development, the Israeli occupation regime extended al-Lahham’s detention until Thursday and has transferred his case to the Ofer military court, located west of Ramallah, for a detention hearing. The move signals a potentially prolonged legal process against one of Palestine’s most prominent media figures.

The arrest sparked widespread condemnation from Palestinian political and media circles. Palestinian political activist Sinan Shaqdeh told Al Mayadeen that "the arrest of journalist Nasser al-Lahham carries several implications, most notably an effort to target Al Mayadeen Network for conveying a narrative that challenges the Israeli version of events surrounding the ongoing genocide (in Gaza)."