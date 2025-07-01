Netanyahu to travel to US for meetings with Trump, Vance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the United States next week to meet with President Donald Trump and key members of his Cabinet, his office announced Tuesday.

Netanyahu said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are also included in the talks.

The meetings come after Israel and U.S. strikes in Iran damaged three key nuclear sites, though it remains unclear whether they were completely “obliterated” as Trump originally claimed.

In an interview last week with CNN’s Kasie Hunt, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was unsure of the exact details of communication and coordination between Netanyahu and Trump in advance of the strikes, but that there was “a very close and intimate dialogue” between the two, POLITICO reported.

Trump told reporters that he will discuss the situations in Gaza and Iran when he meets with Netanyahu at the White House.