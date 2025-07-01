Trump calls Japan 'spoiled' and hints at ending trade deal talks

Japan's hopes of securing a trade deal with the U.S. before the current pause on tariffs expires July 9 took another blow Monday, when President Donald Trump described the ally as "spoiled" and hinted that he will send a letter declaring the trade talks over, Nikkei Asia reported.

"To show people how spoiled Countries have become with respect to the United States of America, and I have great respect for Japan, they won't take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "In other words, we'll just be sending them a letter, and we love having them as a Trading Partner for many years to com.”