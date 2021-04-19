Zarif insists on finalizing preferential trade agreement with Indonesia

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who visited Jakarta on Monday discussed trade and economic issues with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Zarif emphasized the importance of finalizing a preferential trade agreement between the two countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The chief diplomat expressed Iran’s readiness to continue negotiations, the ministry said in a statement.

“Supporting the international law as well as exchanging views on the latest developments in the Afghanistan peace process were among other issues discussed in the meeting,” it said.

The United States has said it will withdraw its last troops from Afghanistan in September.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the foreign ministers focused on joint efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and accelerate economic recovery, the Associated Press reported.

During his visit, Zarif also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Zarif praises Indonesia’s “valuable support” at UN

Writing on his Twitter page, Zarif expressed joy over his visit to Jakarta, saying the talks focused on boosting ties and making close coordination on regional and international issues.

Zarif also thanked Indonesia for its “valuable support” in the UN Security Council when former U.S. President Donald Trump sought to “undermine international law” by pushing for ratification of a resolution against Iran.

PA/PA