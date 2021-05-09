Ali Rahbari to add new tracks to album “My Mother Persia” 

TEHRAN – World-renowned Iranian composer Ali Rahbari has announced his plan to add two new tracks to his upcoming album “My Mother Persia”.

Speaking to the Persian service of ISNA on Sunday, Rahbari said that he has composed the tracks “The Persian Elegy”, which is Opera in English, and “Persian Nightingales” in his home quarantine during the pandemic in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine.

The two new tracks will form parts 12 and 13 of Rahbari’s album.

He plans to record the pieces with the Khmelnytsky State Philharmonic Orchestra, which performs under the baton of Iranian conductor Parviz Yahyavi.

Iranian vocalist brothers Ali and Mohammad Saeidi are scheduled to work on “Persian Nightingales”.

He pointed to a comment by Italian conductor Arturo Toscanini and said, “Arturo Toscanini had said that there is no bad orchestra and it is the conductor who makes the orchestra.”

Naxos Records, a Hong Kong-based German record label specializing in classical music, is scheduled to release Iranian composer Ali (Alexander) Rahbari’s upcoming album, “My Mother Persia”.

The album features melodies and improvisations in Iranian traditional styles, including a violin concerto entitled “Nohe Khan” by soloist Paula Rahbari.

“Mother’s Tears” and “Children’s Prayer” are other tracks on the album.

The Prague Metropolitan Orchestra and Antalya State Symphony have also cooperated with Rahbari on this album.

Rahbari, the former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, performed the composition at Aspendos Hall in Antalya in April 2018 along with the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra and prominent Iranian vocalist Mohammad Motamedi.

Photo: Maestro Ali Rahbari conducts the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in an undated photo. (Mehr/Hossein Esmaeili)

