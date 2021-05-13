Iran wheelchair basketball team drawn in Group of Death: Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iran have been drawn in Group of Death in the men’s wheelchair basketball tournament at Tokyo 2020.

The Persians are pitted against reigning world champions Great Britain, 2016 Paralympic champions US, world bronze medalists Australia, Germany and Algeria in Group B.

Group A consists of hosts Japan, Rio 2016 silver medalists Spain, Paralympic bronze medalists Turkey, Canada, South Korea and Colombia.

The top four in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Wheelchair basketball events at Tokyo 2020, postponed to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from August 26 to September 6.

Musashino Forest Sports Plaza is set to stage the group matches, while Ariake Arena is set to host the finals.