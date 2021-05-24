IPL: Persepolis come from behind to beat Zob Ahan

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team came from a goal down to defeat Zob Ahan 2-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) Monday night.

Sina Asadbeigi scored for the hosts in the 37th minute, taking advantage of a poor clearance of Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak.

Persepolis, who look to win the IPL title for the fifth time in a row, put Zob Ahan under pressure and eventually leveled the score in the 69th minute.

Substitute Shahryar Noghanlou headed past Zob Ahan goalie Shahab Gordan with a well-taken pass from Ahmad Nourollahi in the 69th minute.

With nine minutes left, Mehdi Abdi scored a goal with a header to give Persepolis all-important three points.

Foolad and Tractor shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Ahvaz. Foolad forward Sasan Ansari scored a goal just three minutes into the match but Abolfazl Razzaghpour equalized the match in the 34th minute.

In Abadan, Esteghlal earned a late win over 10-man Sanat Naft. Arman Ramezani scored the winner in the dying moments of the match.

Sepahan sit top of the table above Persepolis with 48 points thanks to their superior goal difference.

Esteghlal are third with 37 points