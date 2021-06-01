Annual exports of polymer products exceed $1.3b

TEHRAN – Iran exported over $1.31 billion worth of polymer products in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to the chairman of the Export Committee of Iran National Plastic and Polymer Industries Association.

Speaking at an international conference on promoting polymer products exports in Tehran on Monday, Masoud Jamali said: “We are top exporter of polymer products to Armenia and the second biggest exporter of such products to the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Jamali noted that the mentioned conference has been held with the aim of exploring issues and challenges in the polymer industries and to discuss ways of increasing exports.

“In this conference, we have focused on empowering and informing the businessmen and traders active in this sector,” the official said.

As IRNA reported, introducing Iran's polymer export capacities and opportunities, identifying new target markets, and getting acquainted with the laws and regulations of the mentioned countries were among the topics explored in this conference.

According to Reza Tofiqi, the secretary of the conference, one of the best ways for boosting non-oil exports, and especially polymer exports, is by signing trade agreements with other countries.

“In recent years, a preferential trade agreement has been signed with the Eurasian Economic Union, which covers a significant number of the items,” Tofiqi said.

He said that 60 percent of the items in the agreement are related to the polymer and plastics industries, adding that if traders have enough knowledge in this regard, they can supply part of the union's $4.5 billion imports of such products, while currently, Iran exports only $600 million of the mentioned commodities to the union.

Tofiqi further noted that Pakistan imports $2.2 billion of polymer products a year and said: “Iran ranks sixth among the top polymer exporters to this country with only $103 million of exports; the country accounts for five percent of Pakistan’s total imports, while Iran has a 20-year agreement with this country.”

According to the official, government bodies should reconsider the trade of polymer products with other countries like Pakistan in order to include these products in the list of items with tariff reductions.

EF/MA