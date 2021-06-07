Issuance of industrial unit establishment permits increases 162%

TEHRAN – According to the data released by Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, April 20), 2,094 permits have been issued for establishing new industrial units in the country, which marked a 162-percent increase year on year.

As reported, 278.906 trillion rials (about $6.64 billion) have been invested for the establishment of the mentioned units, which was 329.5 percent higher than the figure of the same month of the previous year.

The units are predicted to create jobs for 43,046 persons, indicating 158.5 percent growth year on year.

During the said period, also 347 licenses were issued for the commission of newly completed industrial units, creating jobs for 6,079 persons.

As announced by Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki, over 6,500 new industrial units were established across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), which created jobs for over 121,000 people.

Touching upon the Industry Ministry’s plans for the realization of the motto of the current year which is named the year of “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the official has said: “In the year that has been dedicated to the production sector by the Leader of the revolution, the orientation of all government organizations and executive bodies should be towards supporting the country’s industrial and mining units.”

Niaraki pointed to a 40-percent increase in the issuance of establishment licenses for industrial units in the previous year, saying: “The number of establishment licenses increased to more than 36,000 last year, which shows that people are encouraged to invest in the productive sectors.”

He also mentioned an 85-percent rise in the allocation of land for establishing industrial units across the country and noted that over 4,500 hectares of land were handed over to applicants in the previous calendar year.

The official further announced that 1,500 idle industrial units have been revived in the country during the past year.

According to the deputy minister, there are over 46,000 small and medium-sized industrial units in Iran’s industrial parks and zones, of them about 9,200 units are inactive.

Iran’s industrial parks play a significant role in making the country independent through boosting production, which is a major strategy of Iran to combat the U.S. sanctions.

In fact, strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

MA/MA