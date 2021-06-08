TEDPIX rises 3,600 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 3,362 points to 1.16 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 8.244 billion securities worth 53.363 trillion rials (about $1.27 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index climbed 4,306 points, and the second market’s index went up 477 points.

TEDPIX gained 39,000 points, or 3.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.148 million points on Wednesday, June 2, (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Zar Macaron Industrial Company, Barkat Pharmaceutical Group, and Opal Kani Pars Company were the most widely followed indices.

The Iranian capital market has been going through some turbulence over the past few months and in this regard, the government and related entities have been taking serious measures for stabilizing the market.

MA/MA