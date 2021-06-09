Iranian universities advance in QS Rankings

TEHRAN – All six Iranian universities have improved their positions among the world’s top 1300 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022.

QS is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

Some 1,000 of the world’s top universities are ranked using six different indicators to compile QS World University Rankings 2021. Universities are evaluated according to the following six metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

As per the data published on QS World University Rankings official website, Sharif University of Technology, ranked 381, Amirkabir University of Technology, ranked 465, the University of Tehran, ranked between 521 to 530, Iran University of Science and Technology, ranked between 541 to 550, Shiraz University, ranked between 751 to 800, and Shahid Beheshti University with 1001 to 1200 rank, are the top 6 Iranian universities among world-class universities.

Some 24 Islamic countries participated in this ranking. Among them, Malaysia with 22 universities (the highest number of universities), Turkey with 21, and Indonesia with 16 universities had the highest number of attendees, respectively.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops the list for a record tenth consecutive year in QS ranking. MIT is one of five American institutions in this year’s top 10.

Performance in 2021

Most recently, thirty-six Iranian universities have been listed among more than 1,000 major universities worldwide, according to the Center for Science and Technology Studies Leiden Ranking for 2021.

The 2021 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings has listed 27 Iranian universities among the 1,115 most effective institutions worldwide.

Six Iranian universities have been placed among the world’s top universities announced by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.

Times Higher Education also has published its annual ranking of the world’s top universities for 2021, listing 47 Iranian universities, which shows an increase of 7 universities compared to the last year.

With 47 Iranian universities ranked among 1,527 top universities of 93 countries in the world in 2021 rankings, Iran achieved a great improvement in the academic field.

Some 21 Islamic countries were also listed in the ranking. However, Iran holds the highest share with 47 universities.

With a scientific growth rate of 10.4 percent in 2019, Iran ranked second among the top 25 countries in the world, next to China with a growth rate of 12.9 percent, according to the Web of Science website.

According to statistics released by the International Web of Science Database, Iran's citation rank has always been on the rise over the last eight years, from 24 in 2012 to 16 in 2019.

FB/MG