Tire output climbs 3% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of tires in Iran has risen three percent during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Some 40,619 tons of tires have been produced during the two-month period of this year.

In terms of number, a four-percent growth has been also achieved through the production of 3.788 million tires.

As reported, passenger car tires account for the lion’s share of the number of produced tires in the mentioned time span, showing a four-percent rise year on year.

Some 4,198 tons of van tires were produced, indicating a 16-percent growth.

Also, 8,494 tons of truck and bus tires were produced, showing a four-percent rise.

Production of the tires of light agricultural vehicles experienced a decline of 34 percent to stand at 2,874 tons, and that of the heavy ones fell three percent to stand at 669 tons.

Meanwhile, 669 tons of road building and industrial vehicle tires were produced, with a 35-percent drop compared to the first two months of the past year.

The bicycle and motorcycle tire output stood at 2,474 tons, indicating 62 percent growth.

In a bid to nullify the U.S. sanctions, Iran is determined to strengthen its domestic production to achieve self-reliance.

Selecting the motto of “Pickup in Production” for the Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020), and the slogan of “Surge in Production” for the year 1399 (March 2020-March 2021) indicates the Islamic Republic’s determination to achieve this goal.

To this end, the Iranian ministries besides the private sector outlined their programs for the surge in production in the past year, and pursued the set objectives seriously in this due.

It is clear that among different ministries, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade was one with a somehow heavier responsibility to materialize the motto of the year.

The ministry managed to fulfill its duty as the production of some major industrial products was noticeably increased in the previous year.

One of the sectors, which achieved outstanding output growth, was the tire production industry.

The country's tire industry, despite the continuation of sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic conditions, as well as some domestic restrictions, has had a thriving and successful year overall; a year that was accompanied by record-breaking production and entry into some new fields.

In this regard, breaking of production records in the production of various types of tires was witnessed, and for the first time the annual output surpassed 24 million tires.

In addition to the successes achieved in terms of the output amount, the tire manufacturers entered new areas including production of the wide base tires and the tires of SUVs.

Wide base tires, which are a new generation of the heavy vehicles’ tires, were produced for the first time in the West Asia by the Iranian producers.

In recent years, with the high investment making of domestic companies and with more emphasis on research and development (R&D), the production of this type of tires with a high-quality standard has been on the agenda, it is while in the past, Iran had to rely on foreign aid to change the generation of tires.

Mostafa Tanha, the spokesman of the Iranian Tire Syndicate, has recently said, “The investments made by companies in the past years in the field of research and development (R&D) and equipment and machinery, are now bearing fruit and we are witnessing the prosperity of companies.”

Now, as the approach of strengthening domestic production is also pursuing in the current Iranian calendar year, which is named “Production: Support and the Elimination of Obstacles”, tire production industry is among the sectors focused for the materialization of this motto.

Iran accounts for 41 percent of tire output in West Asia, according to Mohsen Safdari, the deputy director of the non-metal industries office of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.

Development of the country’s tire production industry, not only is to materialize self-reliance, but also is to boost non-oil export and get a larger share of the regional market for Iran.

MA/MA