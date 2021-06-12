North Khorasan exports $800,000 of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN – Handicrafts products worth some $800,000 were exported from the northeastern province of North Khorasan during the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – March 21, 2021), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The products include kilims and carpets, jewelry, leather works, traditional costumes, wood carvings, needlework, and traditional embroidery, which were mostly exported to Germany, Turkey, Poland, Russia, Australia, Emirates, Oman, Canada, and China, Mohammadreza Qahremanian announced on Saturday.

Handicrafts in the province have a thriving market for their products and have provided employment for many people since they have high added value, low production costs, and easy and accessible training, the official added.

During the period mentioned, the province’s artisans received some seven billion rials ($167,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) in loans to support their businesses, he explained.



Currently, over 15,000 artisans and crafters are practicing 61 handicrafts fields across the province, he noted.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

