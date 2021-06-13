Persepolis to meet Esteghlal in Hazfi Cup quarters

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team will play Esteghlal in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

The Iranian giants will lock horn in Tehran derby clash to see which of the sides will reach the contest’s semifinals.

Sepahan also have a difficult match against Foolad in Isfahan.

Gol Gohar will face Aluminum in Sirjan.

And First Divisions Malavan and Kheybar Khorramabad will play in Bandar Anzali.

The date of the competition has yet to be announced.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.