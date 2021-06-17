U.S. coronavirus death toll passes another grim milestone

TEHRAN-- Deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have surpassed 600,000.

The country has the highest fatality rate from the virus in the world and the latest figure is a stark reminder that despite a vaccine rollout, the disease is far from over in America. The U.S. also has the highest infection rate in the world. The high figures are largely blamed on a lack of leadership by the previous U.S. administration. Under President Donald Trump's term in office, he was accused of widely underplayed the virus, ignoring experts' advice and health protocols. His supporters are believed to have done the same, which led to a massive health and economic crisis.