Iran 5th at 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Cambodia to come fifth in the 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Thursday.

The match finished 1-1 in regular time and Team Melli beat their opponents 2-0 in the penalty shootout.

Iran had defeated Oman and Vietnam and lost to Malaysia and Kazakhstan in Pool A.

The 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup is the ninth edition of the Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup, the biennial international women's indoor hockey championship of Asia organized by the Asian Hockey Federation.

The completion was held at the Thailand National Sport University in Chonburi, Thailand from May 13 to 16.