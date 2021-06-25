Persepolis move provisionally top of IPL table

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team edged past Mes to move provisionally top of Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

The Reds beat Mes in Rafsanjan on Friday thanks to a goal from Mehdi Abdi in the 79th minute.

In Tehran, Esteghlal defeated Gol Gohar 2-0 to cement their place at the third place.

Mohammadhossein Moradmand and Mehdi Mehdipour scored two goals for the Blues in the first half in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

In Tabriz, Nassaji defeated almost-relegated Machine Sazi 2-0. Struggling Zob Ahan eraned a late draw against Aluminum in Isfahan. Sanat Naft also edged past struggling Saipa 1-0 in Abadan.

On Saturday, Shahr Khodro will host Tractor in Mashhad.

In the one of the most important matches of Week 24, Foolad will host second-placed Sepahan in Ahvaz on Sunday. Paykan will also entertain Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tehran.