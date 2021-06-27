Historical hills, kiln and bathhouse in Lorestan added to national heritage list 

TEHRAN – A total of nine archaeological hills and other historical sites across the western province of Lorestan have been inscribed on Iran’s list for the national heritage.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscription on Sunday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported.

A historical brick kiln, a public bathhouse, and a cement factory were also added to the prestigious list.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period. Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

