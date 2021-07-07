Major U.S. bases hit in W Iraq, E Syria

Two major U.S. bases in western Iraq and on the other side of the border in eastern Syria have come under simultaneous attacks, with the attack on the Iraq-based outpost reportedly wounding many American personnel members.

The concurrent strikes took place on Wednesday against the Ain al-Assad airbase that hosts the U.S. troops in the western Iraqi province of al-Anbar, and the military base run by the American troops at the al-Omar Oilfield in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.

The attacks came more than a week after the American military conducted a deadly air raid against targets reportedly belonging to Iraqi anti-terror forces on both sides of the Arab countries’ common border.

Casualty count

Iraq’s Sabereen News agency put the number of the wounded from the attack on the Iraq-based outpost at five, citing preliminary figures.

However, U.S.-led coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto alleged that the attack had only wounded two personnel members.

The Thar al-Muhandis Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Assad. It said it struck the base with 30 Grad rockets, adding that the projectiles hit their targets accurately.

Sources said the strike had most likely been meant to destroy very important and expensive equipment and installations belonging to U.S. troops there.

The Iraqi resistance group has identified its goal as seeking revenge for the U.S. drone strike that martyred senior Iraqi anti-terror commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad early last year. The strike also martyred ranking Iranian counter-terrorism commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and many others.

According to Press TV, the Iraqi parliament passed a law soon afterward, ruling all forms of U.S.-led presence in the country as illegal.

Both the commanders played a key role in defeating the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh, which the U.S. has been using as an alleged excuse to prolong its presence in Iraq and Syria, which has also been invaded by the coalition’s forces.