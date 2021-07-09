Iran discover fate at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers
TEHRAN – Iran learned their AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Qualifiers group stage on Friday.
The Iranian team have been drawn in Group B along with Tajikistan (hosts), Nepal and Lebanon.
The 42 teams were drawn into 11 groups with 15 spots available at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 with Uzbekistan having already confirmed their place as hosts, the first time the tournament will be staged in the Central Zone.
The draw divided the teams into two Regions – the West Region comprising 23 West, South and Central Participating Teams as well as the East Region, which consists of 19 East and ASEAN Participating Teams.
The West Region comprises six groups in total – five groups of four teams and one group of three teams – while the East Region features four groups of four teams and one group of three teams, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams sealing their qualification to the Finals.
The Qualifiers are scheduled for October 23 to 31, 2021.
Group A: Syria, Qatar (H), Yemen, Sri Lanka
Group B: Iran, Tajikistan (H), Lebanon, Nepal
Group C: Iraq, Bahrain (H), Afghanistan, Maldives
Group D: Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Kuwait (H), Uzbekistan
Group E: United Arab Emirates (H), Oman, India, Kyrgyz Republic
Group F: Jordan (H), Palestine, Turkmenistan
Group G: Australia, China PR, Indonesia (H), Brunei Darussalam
Group H: Korea Republic, Singapore (H), Timor-Leste, Philippines
Group I: Vietnam, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei (H)
Group J: Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Mongolia (H)
Group K: DPR Korea, Japan, Cambodia
