Natural properties in South Khorasan made national heritage

TEHRAN –A total of nine natural properties across South Khorasan province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscriptions on Thursday in a letter to the governor-general of the eastern province, CHTN reported.

Old jujube, mastic, and walnut trees as well as Nakhab canebrake and Esfedan Plain were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

ABU/MG