Foreign students in Iran to get coronavirus vaccine

TEHRAN – Foreign students who are studying at Iranian universities will be vaccinated against the virus along with Iranian students, Afshin Akhoundzadeh, an official at the Organization of Student Affairs has said.

About 2,000 non-Iranian students have not returned to their country despite the outbreak of the pandemic to complete their course and graduate so that they are living in dormitories of the universities in accordance with health protocols, he further stated.

Of course, the number of medical students who stayed in Iran is more than non-medical students, he added, IRNA reported on Friday.

Akhoundzadeh went on to say that most non-Iranian students will also receive vaccines just like Iranian students.

With the online university education system, more than 15,000 foreign students returned to their country and communicate with their professors in Iran through virtual education.

“Some 57,675 foreign nationals from 133 countries are studying in Iranian universities, 30,600 of whom are studying in universities affiliated with the Ministry of Science, while 25,000 others are receiving education in Azad University, and about 2,000 in medical universities.”

Fifty-seven percent of the international students are studying for a master's degree, 27 percent for a bachelor's degree and 15 percent are educating to receive a Ph.D., while the remaining one percent study at other levels.

Law, Persian literature, and computer engineering are the top three fields of study for foreign students in Iran, while civil engineering, business management, political science, English language and literature, Quran and hadith sciences, international relations, and electrical engineering, and other majors with the highest number of non-Iranian students.

In 2013, 35 centers were allowed to admit foreign students, which has increased to 77 in 2021.

FB/MG