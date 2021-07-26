Iran victorious over Tajikistan at Continental Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran emerged victorious over Tajikistan at the Continental Futsal Championship in Thailand on Monday.

The Persians registered a 7-0 win over their opponents in Group B.

Iran are scheduled to play Egypt on Tuesday.

The tournament is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from July 25 to 30.

Iran participate in the competition as part of preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

Iran are in Group F along with Argentina, the U.S. and Serbia.