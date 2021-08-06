13 cultural elements added to national heritage list 

TEHRAN – A selection of 13 cultural elements, which are practiced in Gilan, have recently been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Thursday announced the inscriptions in an official document it submitted to the governor-general of the northern province, IRNA reported.

The skills of making local food of Loonegi chicken, the talent of making traditional desserts of Reshteh Khoshkar and Layeh Layehe Halva, as well as rosewater distillation ceremony, commonly known as “Golab-giri” were among the elements added to the significant list.

Gilan is well-known for its rich Iron Age cemeteries such as Marlik that have been excavated over the past century. It was once within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

ABU/AFM

