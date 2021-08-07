TEDPIX gains 1,700 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 1,718 points to 1.407 million on Saturday (the first day of the Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 7.845 billion securities worth 59.465 trillion rials (about $1.415 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index rose 1,697 points, and the second market’s index gained 12,654 points.

TEDPIX rose 90,000 points, or 8.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.406 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Group, National Iranian Copper Company, Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

