Start date of 2021/22 IPL season announced

TEHRAN – The 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) season will start between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, head of The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem said.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the IPL title for the sixth in a row.

Fajr Sepasi and Havadar will take part in the upcoming season as the newcomers after secured promotion to the league last season.

Machine Sazi and Saipa were also relegated from the IPL to the First Division.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners of IPL and Hazfi Cup automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages. The runners-up and the third-place teams should participate at the AFC Champions League Play-off round.

Persepolis are the most successful club with seven titles in IPL and 14 in total.