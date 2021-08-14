TEDPIX drops 3,700 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 3,797 points to 1.48 million on Saturday (the first day of the Iranian calendar week).

Over 12.823 billion securities worth 90.514 trillion rials (about $2.155 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index lost 2,706 points, and the second market’s index dropped 7,880 points.

TEDPIX rose 78,000 points, or 5.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.484 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of National Iranian Copper Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, State Retirement Fund, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s production units and companies can boost their employment and production by raising capital through the stock market.

MA/MA