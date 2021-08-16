Taliban says war is over, calls for peaceful international relations

The Taliban have declared the war in Afghanistan is over after its fighters swept into the capital, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday.

“Thanks to God, the war is over in the country,” Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for Taliban’s political office, said.

“We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people,” he added. “We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others.”

Naeem also called for peaceful international relations.

“Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years,” Naeem told Al Jazeera.

The spokesman said the group did not want to live in isolation and said the type and form of the new government in Afghanistan would be made clear soon.

The streets of Kabul were quiet on Monday, but there were scenes of chaos and panic at the international airport as hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country flooded the tarmac.