Persepolis complete signing of Reza Dehghani

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team completed the signing of Reza Dehghani on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old left winger has penned a two-year contract with Persepolis.

He played for Nassaji last season in Iran Professional League.

Dehghani is Persepolis’ second signing of the summer. The Reds have already completed the signing of defender Alireza Ebrahimi.

Dehghani started his playing career in Sepahan in 2017.

He has also played for Iran U20 football team.