Iran’s women’s football team to play Uzbekistan

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team will play two friendly matches with Uzbekistan.

Iran will meet Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Monday and face the team three days later.

Iran’s women’s football team prepare for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification.

They are scheduled to meet Bangladesh and Jordan on Sept. 22 and 25.

The competition will be the qualification tournament for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

A total of 12 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament in India. The hosts and the top three teams of the previous tournament in 2018 will qualify automatically, while the other eight teams will be decided by qualification, with the matches scheduled to be played from Sept. 13 to 25 in centralized venues.

This tournament will also serve as the first stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where five teams from the Women's Asian Cup qualify directly for the World Cup (plus co-hosts Australia), and two teams qualify for a 10-team playoff tournament.