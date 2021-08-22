Extra restoration to start on Chehel Sotoun Mosque

TEHRAN – A new round of restoration work is to commence on the historical Chehel Sotoun Mosque, which stands tall in the northwestern Zanjan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A key goal of the project is to fully repair damaged parts of the mosque’s shabestan so that it can be used once more by the faithful, Amir Arjmand announced on Sunday.

Shabestan is an underground space that can be usually found in Iran’s traditional mosques, houses, and schools.

The project will be carried out with the utmost sensitivity and accuracy using a combination of traditional and appropriate materials, the official added.

The mosque has undergone several restoration projects to date, including the repair of columns, walls, and gutters, as well as the replacement of worn-out materials and lightening of the roofs, he noted.

The Qajar-era (1789–1925) mosque is located in the historic bazaar of Zanjan. It is the second most prestigious seminary school in Zanjan after Jameh Mosque.

The main prayer hall of the mosque is built in Chehel Sotoun (forty columns) style, which is mostly compared to the 17th-century Chehel Sotoun palace in Isfahan.

The capital city of Zanjan is one of those founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/AFM

