PCR test mandatory for passengers entering Iran

TEHRAN – All travelers to Iran must have a negative PCR test certificate or a health card during the Covid-19 pandemic, IRINN reported.

Due to the prevalence of delta variant, negative PCR test is also mandatory for vaccinated passengers, Mohammad Reza Seif, head of safety and quality assurance department of Imam Khomeini Airport Town Co, said.

All passengers entering Iran, even if they have been vaccinated and have a vaccination card, must have a negative test result, he stated.

PCR tests for over 59,000 passengers at border points

PCR tests have been performed on 59,510 passengers at the country’s official borders based on a plan launched on March 10 to rapidly identify suspected cases of coronavirus.

Around 8,000 individuals enter the country via borders on a daily basis. Some 544,182 passengers have so far been screened for coronavirus by thermal tests at the country's official borders, Mehdi Valipour, head of Relief and Rescue Organization affiliated to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), has stated.

During the aforesaid period, IRCS forces have conducted 78,186 rapid tests, he said, ISNA reported on Saturday.

He went on to lament that some 199 individuals, who tested positive, have so far been temporarily quarantined.

Some 471 members of the IRCS cooperate for carrying out the plan in 16 provinces across the country, Valipour concluded.

With the cooperation of ministries of health and transport, a plan is being implemented with the goal of rapidly identifying and testing incoming passengers and keeping them in quarantine facilities, if necessary.

Thirty border checkpoints have been selected, including 18 land borders, nine air borders, and three sea borders, all incoming passengers will be tested and referred to the quarantine facilities in case of necessity.

