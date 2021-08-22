Bolivia charges Anez with “genocide”

The Bolivian prosecutor's office says it has filed charges of "genocide" and other crimes against former president Jeanine Anez, over the death of opposition protesters in 2019.

Many of the opposition protesters were indigenous Bolivians who rallied against the military coup against then-President, Evo Morales, the country’s first indigenous leader.

Attorney General, Juan Lanchipa, says he had presented documents "against citizen Jeanine Anez" before the country's Supreme Court of Justice, including charges for "genocide," which carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison, according to the Bolivian penal code.

Experts say the coup was orchestrated by Washington as Morales voiced opposition to what he viewed as U.S. interference in Latin America.