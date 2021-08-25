Handwoven carpets, textiles in southeast Iran made national heritage

TEHRAN – A total of 14 moveable properties, which are being kept in Sistan-Baluchestan province, have been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Tuesday in a letter to the governor-general of the southeastern province, CHTN reported.

Two handwoven carpets, a kilim, traditional clothes decorated with needlework as well as some bowls and cups were among the properties added to the list.

The collective province -- Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south -- accounts for one of the driest regions of Iran with a slight increase in rainfall from east to west, and an obvious rise in humidity in the coastal regions. In ancient times, the region was a crossword of the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations.

The province possesses special significance because of being located in a strategic and transit location, especially Chabahar which is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters.

The vast province is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert.



ABU/AFM