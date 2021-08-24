5th session of Int'l conference on Armed Conflicts in West Asia to be held

TEHRAN- The fifth pre-session of the International conference on International Law and Armed Conflicts in West Asia is to be held on August 26, 2021

The fifth Pre-Session of the international conference on international law and armed conflicts in West Asia will be held on August 26, 2021, virtually.

University professors including Dr. Abbas Ali Azimi Shushtari, Dr. Mohammad Saleh Taskhiri, Dr. Abdol Hakim Salimi, Dr. Seyyed Hesamodin Lesani, And Dr. Mostafa Fazaeli will deliver speeches at the event.

The conference is titled "Upheaval in Afghanistan and International Humanitarian Law."

The meeting is open to the public and the content of the conference is accessible via the web address www.iil.qom.ac.ir