The third international law conference about the resistance front to be held on February 3, 2021

TEHRAN- The third Pre-Session of the international conference on international law and armed conflicts in West Asia will be held this Wednesday in virtually. Renowned University professors including Dr. Seyed Ghasem Zamani, Dr. Seyed Ahmad Tabatabaei, and Dr. Gholam Ali Ghasemi will deliver speeches in the event.

The conference is titled "Resistance Front and International Law: Palestinian, Syrian and Hezbollah Resistance Front Against Israel.

The meeting is open to public and the content of the conference is accessible via the web address www.iil.qom.ac.ir