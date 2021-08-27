TSE’s main index up 3% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 50,000 points, or three percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.55 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of National Iranian Copper Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, Iran Khodro Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s production units and companies can boost their employment and production by raising capital through the stock market.

“When people's resources are directed into the capital market, enterprises and companies listed on the stock exchange can have stronger financing from this market, and consequently have more investment and increases production and employment,” Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi told IRNA.

Referring to the government's performance in directing people's capital to the stock market, Dehnavi said: “SEO believes the government has a great role to play in the country's economy, the government is the macro policy-maker and the main regulator of the country's economy, therefore in countries like Iran where the government is directly involved in the economic decisions, it should also be present in the production sector. “

Dehqan Dehnavi further emphasized that the government's duty is to invite people into the capital market, adding: "The stock market is a platform that provides financing for production.”

MA/MA