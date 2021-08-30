Sitting volleyball defeat Brazil in Paralympics 2020

TEHRAN – Iran sitting volleyball team defeated Brazil 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-22) in Group B of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.

Iran, who started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Germany, will meet China on Tuesday.

Iran have made the final at every Games since debuting sitting volleyball and have won six gold medals - making them clear favorites.

Hosts Japan are debuting in the men's tournament, and are in Group A with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC) and Rio 2016 bronze medalists Egypt.

Group B is led by Iran, but also features Brazil, China and the last qualifiers, Germany.