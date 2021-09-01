Afrooz adds to Iran's Paralympics gold medal tally

TEHRAN – Javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz gave Iran a gold medal on Day 8 of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Iranian won the gold in the men’s javelin F-34 with a throw of 40.05 meters.

Colombian throwers Mauricio Valencia and Diego Fernando Meneses Mendina won the silver and bronze medals with 37.84 and 37.11 meters, respectively.

Afrooz’s gold was Iran’s eighth gold medal in the Games.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade, long jumper Amir Khosravani, shot putter Mahdi Olad, javelin thrower Hashemiyeh Motaghian and shooter Sareh Javanmardi have already won seven gold medals for Iran.