“Badger” joins official competition at Salento festival   

TEHRAN – Acclaimed Iranian drama “Badger” has joined the official competition of the 18th Salento International Film Festival, which will take place in the Italian city from September 7 to 12.

Directed by Kazem Mollai, the movie is about Sudeh, a 40-year-old woman who faces a strange incident right before her second marriage. Sudeh and her son Matiar live in an old apartment.

One day, she hires a pest control company to solve the termite problems in the apartment. While the pest control company is working, Matiar is recording the procedures, as this is his hobby. The next day, Matiar gets kidnapped after school, and the kidnapper asks Sudeh to pay 10 Bitcoins for her son. Tremendous pressure is put on Sudeh, but the truth hidden beneath will surprise everyone.

“The Badger” has been screened at over a dozen international events and has won several awards, including the grand prize for the best foreign feature at the Berkeley Video and Film Festival in the U.S. last November.

The 19th Riverside International Film Festival in the Inland Empire region of Southern California also honored the movie in three categories, including the best audience and best actor. It also won the festival’s President Award for its ensemble cast.

Vishka Asayesh received the jury award for best actor for her portrayal of Sudeh in “The Badger”.

The organizers of the Salento festival announced earlier the selection of the Iranian-Canadian drama “Botox” for the official competition.

Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, the movie is about sisters Akram and Azar. Both lie about their brother’s disappearance, telling everyone he fled to Germany. Day after day, the lie becomes bigger and more unmanageable, leading everyone to a dark and mysterious destiny.

“Botox” has been screened at several international film festivals and won awards in some of them.

In November 2020, the film was named the best feature at the 38th Torino Film Festival in Italy. The film co-written by Mazaheri and Sepinud Najian also won the award for best screenplay at the event.

The movie also brought Mazaheri the first-film director award at the 38th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran in June.

Photo: Vishka Asayesh acts in a scene from the Iranian drama “Badger”.

MMS/YAW

