TEDPIX drops 3,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 3,700 points to 1.537 million on Sunday.

As reported, 10.776 billion securities worth 86.479 trillion rials (about $2.59 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market index lost 6,132 points and the second market index rose 2,893 points.

TEDPIX lost 30,000 points, or two percent, in the past Iranian calendar week. The index closed at 1.52 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week). During the past week, the indices of National Iranian Copper Company,Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

MA/MA