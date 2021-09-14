Tehran cultural center to review “A Matter of Death and Life”

TEHRAN – The Book City Institute in Tehran plans to review the latest Persian translation of “A Matter of Death and Life” written by Irvin D. Yalom and Marilyn Yalom in an online session next week.

Zahra Ebrahimi, the translator of the book, and critics Arastu Mirani and Reza Asadpur will attend the session, which will be screened live on September 21 on www.instagram.com/ketabofarhang at 11 am.

This edition was published by Parseh in Tehran in July. Three other Persian renditions of the book, first published by Redwood Press in March 2021, have previously been released by different publishers.

The book relates a year-long journey by the renowned psychiatrist and his writer wife after her terminal diagnosis, as they reflect on how to love and live without regret.

Internationally acclaimed psychiatrist and author Irvin Yalom devoted his career to counseling those suffering from anxiety and grief. But he had never faced the need to counsel himself until his wife, esteemed feminist author Marilyn Yalom, was diagnosed with cancer.

In “A Matter of Death and Life”, Marilyn and Irv share how they took on profound new struggles: Marilyn to die a good death, Irv to live on without her.

In alternating accounts of their last months together and Irv’s first months alone, they offer us a rare window into facing mortality and coping with the loss of one’s beloved.

The Yaloms had numerous blessings – a loving family, a Palo Alto home under a magnificent valley oak, a large circle of friends, avid readers around the world, and a long, fulfilling marriage – but they faced death as we all do.

With the wisdom of those who have thought deeply, and the familiar warmth of teenage sweethearts who've grown up together, they investigate universal questions of intimacy, love and grief.

Informed by two lifetimes of experience, “A Matter of Death and Life” is an openhearted offering to anyone seeking support, solace and a meaningful life.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “A Matter of Death and Life”.

MMS/YAW

