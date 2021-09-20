Growth returns to stock market

TEHRAN- After several days of drops, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, climbed 7,279 points to 1.427 million on Monday.

As reported, over 6.251 billion securities worth 43.734 trillion rials (about $1.041 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index rose 5,688 points and the second market’s index gained 13,556 points.

TEDPIX lost 38,000 points, or 2.5 percent, to 1.488 million, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of State Retirement Fund, Social Security Investment Company, Sepid Makian Company, Behsaz Kashaneh Tehran Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

A capital market analyst has said the trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange are going to follow an upward trend in the remaining months of the current Iranian calendar year (ends in March 2022).

“Based on the forecasts, it seems that the stock market trading will experience a positive trend and be upward by the end of this year due to the current inflation in the country's economy,” Soheil Kolahchi told IRNA.

