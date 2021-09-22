Iranian woman Rekabi wins first ever medal at IFSC World Championships

TEHRAN – Elnaz Rekabi from Iran became the first country’s woman to win a medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships.

She won the bronze medal at the Women's Combined. Austrian climber Jessica Pilz won the gold medal and the silver medal went to Slovenian Mia Krampl.

“I am very happy to win the medal because the best climbers in the world have participated in the competition and I didn’t think I could win the medal,” Rekabi said.

Rekabi, nicknamed spider woman, started climbing in her youth when her brother had become an Asian vice champion in competitive climbing at a competition in Zanjan, a city in northwestern Iran.

The final stage of the 2021 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships commenced in Moscow, Russia on Sept. 16 and brought 167 athletes (70 women and 97 men) together.