“What Would Frida Do?” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Arianna Davis’s book “What Would Frida Do?: A Guide to Living Boldly” has been released by Iranian publisher Saless.

The book originally published by Seal Press in 2020 has been rendered into Persian by Niaz Nojuki.

This book is a contemporary guide to life, love and happiness inspired by the extraordinary artist, Frida Kahlo.

Revered as much for her fierce spirit as she is for her art, Frida Kahlo stands today as a brazen symbol of daring creativity. She was a woman ahead of her time whose paintings have earned her generations of admirers around the globe. But perhaps her greatest work of art was her own life.

“What Would Frida Do?” explores the feminist icon’s signature style, outspoken politics, and boldness in love and art, even in the face of pain and heartbreak.

The book celebrates her larger-than-life persona as a woman who loved passionately and lived ambitiously, refusing to remain in her husband’s shadow.

Each chapter shares intimate stories from her life, revealing how she overcame obstacles by embracing her own ideals.

In this charming read, author Davis conjures Frida’s brave spirit, encouraging women to persevere, to create fearlessly, and to stand by their own truths.

Davis is the senior director of Editorial & Strategy at Oprah Daily, Oprah Winfrey’s new digital destination with a focus on thoughtful storytelling, live streams and events. She lives in New York City.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Arianna Davis’s book “What Would Frida Do?”.

