Iran coach Dragan Skocic hits milestone

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic sets a new record of 10 consecutive wins in all competitions.

Iran edged the UAE 1-0 in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3 Thursday night and Skocic overtook Mohammad Mayeli Kohan’s nine-match winning streak in the National Team.

Skocic was appointed as Iran coach in February 2020 as Marc Wilmots’s replacement.

The Croat started his career with Iran with three wins over Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Syria in three friendly matches.

Skocic made history with Iran in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 2, beating Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain and Iraq in four must-win matches.

He added three more wins to his tally in the matches against Syria, Iraq and the UAE in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.