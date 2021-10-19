Tehran to host intl. electricity expo in late Oct.

TEHRAN - The 21st Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2021) is scheduled to be held during October 29-November 1, IRIB reported.

Over 245 domestic companies along with 11 foreign exhibitors from China, Italy, Turkey, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan are set to participate in the current year’s exhibition which is going to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The exhibition covers a variety of areas including lighting, wire and cable, electrical panels, electrical equipment, automation and instrumentation systems, and transmission lines.

Due to the special conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic, the exhibit will be only open for scholars and experts and also businessmen active in the mentioned industry.

The exhibition will be held in full compliance with safety standards and protocols.

The exhibition is a great opportunity for companies active in the electricity industry, to showcase their achievements and products to the experts and people involved in the mentioned fields, and to direct their future activities and innovations by considering the market demand trends and the direction of growth of this industry.

EF/MA