TEDPIX rises on Tuesday

TEHRAN- After several days of decline, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 336 points to 1.384 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 5.155 billion securities worth 38.106 trillion rials (about $907.28 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index gained 467 points while the second market’s index lost 19 points.

TEDPIX rose 2.7 percent in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index gained 39,000 points to 1.436 million in the past week.

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Bandar Abbas Refinery, Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Iran Mercantile Exchange, and Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex were the most widely followed ones.

