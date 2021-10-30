Recent events won’t help democratic transition in Sudan: Iran

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Saturday that Tehran is closely monitoring recent developments in Sudan.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said what is clear is that the dubious events in recent days in Sudan do not contribute to the process of democratic transition in the country.

Khatibzadeh added: "The undemocratic removal of part of the governing body ignores the will of the Sudanese people and will not achieve the goals that the people of this country are pursuing."

The diplomat added: "There are signs of effective interference of external factors in these developments. So that the Zionist currents do not hide their happiness from these actions."

The spokesman went on to say that that the Islamic Republic emphasizes the need for vigilance of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council and “invites all internal parties in the country to a comprehensive intra-Sudanese dialogue."



